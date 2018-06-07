The Nigerian World Cup Team’s Nike Apparel Is Too Lit [PHOTOS]

With World Cup soon approaching fans are naturally stocking up on their team swag. The Nigerian squad’s merchandise is breaking sales records.

In a matter of weeks, Nigeria’s official game jersey has sold over three million pieces. Featuring a pixelated arrow design, the Nike top is now selling for upwards of $300.00 dollars on Ebay which is triple the original ticket price.

Along with the popular in-game uniform the rest of the team’s collection has a clear streetwear influence throughout. Included are hooded sweatshirts, crew necks, bucket hats, track suits and a new Naija-inspired Mercurial 360 shoe.

All the items are available for purchase here. You can peep more from the capsule on the following pages.

Via Hype Beast

—

Photo: NIKE Football

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »