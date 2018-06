Couldn’t make it out to New Jersey, or secure tickets, to see Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2018 in person? TIDAL has you covered with the official livestream.

The annual Hip-Hop festival’s lineup includes Meek Mill, Lil Wayne performing “Carter Classics,” Swizz Beatz & Friends, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Remy Ma, A Boogie and many, many more.

If you’re still holding out on TIDAL, you can get down with a 6-month trial.

Watch below.