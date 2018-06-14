Drake Gets ‘ye’ Writing Credit, Jay-Z Has Writing Credit On ‘Daytona’

Earlier this month, speculation was high that Drake penned the hook for Kanye West‘s “Yikes” track that appeared on his ye album. With newly updated tracklists, Drake is listed as a co-writer on the track along with several others and Jay-Z has a writing credit on Pusha-T’s Daytona album.

It is well known that West likes to employ several producers and co-writers for his projects, and Drake even eluded to doing so on his “Duppy” freestyle. In all, 11 people have writing credits on “Yikes” including Drake, CyHi Tha Prynce, Malik Yusef, Consequence, Mike Dean, 070 Shake, Pi’erre Bourne, Asten Harris, Ayab Ogada, and James Mbarack Achieng.

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has credits on West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts as a producer for “Feel The Love” featuring Pusha T. On Daytona, Jay-Z’s credits come by way of Pusha T borrowing elements of the Brooklyn mogul’s bars on “The Games We Play” and “Infrared” which take from “Politics As Usual” from Reasonable Doubt and “The Prelude” from Hov’s Kingdom Come album.

With the war of words over between Drake and Pusha T, it remains possible that the Canadian superstar will lend his pen game once again to Yeezy and his swarming camp of collaborators again.

Photo: Getty