Did Drake Write The Hook For Kanye West’s “Yikes” Track?

In the reportedly now-defunct beef between Drake and Pusha T, it came out in the Canadian superstar’s “Duppy” track that he lent a hand to Kanye West in the past. Now, Peter Rosenberg, who is close to Drizzy, asserted that the 6 God was an uncredited writer on West’s ye album.

During a Hot 97 broadcast, Rosenberg stated that according to his intel, Camp West forgot to credit Drake for writing the hook for “Yikes” and, of course, noted the curious timing of things.

At about the seven-minute mark in the clip below, you’ll hear Rosenberg said that Drake’s writing on the album is “confirmed” and that the team mistakenly omitted the artist born Aubrey Drake Graham.

Perhaps this is what J Prince meant by saying Drake had some career-ending bars in the can for the G.O.O.D. Music squad.

