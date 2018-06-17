Jay-Z & Beyoncé Breaking The Internet Causes Residual Nas Slander

Beyoncé and Jay-Z effectively broke the Internet with the surprise drop of their excellent joint album, Everything Is Love. However, shortly thereafter the chatter also included the idea that Nas took an L since the Carters stole all the thunder of the release of his new album, Nasir.
The Queensbridge rapper’s cause wasn’t helped by the fact that his album hit streaming services late.
So while there is no evidence that Jigga and God’s Son are suddenly beefing again, the thought of Hova and Bey crushing Nas’ moment was too petty enough not to flip it into jokes and memes.
Peep some of the best below and on the flip.
And let’s not forget Kanye kind of got sonned.
Also, those who canceled Yeezy felt rewarded.
