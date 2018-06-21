CLOSE
Pusha-T Announces ‘DAYTONA’ Tour with Valee & Sheck Wes

Pusha-T just may pull up in your city to drop off that work personally.

Pusha T Daytona tour

Source: Live Nation/Def Jam / Live Nation/Def Jam

Pusha-T is hitting the road. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper, and President, just announced the Daytona tour that will also feature openers Valee and Sheck Wes. 

Put on by Live Nation, the tour kicks off July 31 in Denver, CO at Red Rocks and will hit cities like St. Louis, Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago before wrapping up in Santa Ana, CA at the Observatory.

Valee is a G.O.O.D. Music signee from Chicago while Sheck Wes also seems to be down via Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label.

Pusha Ton’s critically acclaimed Daytona is out now.

Check out the full run of dates below.

Date City Venue
31-Jul Denver Red Rocks
2-Aug Milwaukee Rave
3-Aug St Louis Pagent
4-Aug Kansas City Midland
6-Aug Detroit St. Andrews
7-Aug Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live
8-Aug Chicago House Of Blues
9-Aug Cincinanti Bogarts
10-Aug Cleveland House Of Blues
12-Aug Boston House Of Blues
15-Aug Baltimore Soundstage
19-Aug Norfolk Norva
20-Aug Richmond National
22-Aug Mytle Beach House Of Blues
23-Aug Charlotte Filmore
25-Aug Houston House Of Blues
27-Aug St. Antonio Aztec
28-Aug Dallas House Of Blues
30-Aug Phoinex Press room
31-Aug Santa Ana Observatory
pusha-t

