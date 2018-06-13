Pusha T Drops New Video for “If You Know You Know”

The Pusha T and Drake beef is officially a thing of the past (kind of) and with that being the case, Pusha is focusing on moving forward and continuing to promote his latest project, DAYTONA. Today (June 13) the current king of coke rap decided to drop some a new visual for his album cut “If You Know You Know” on Spotify and continue to keep it pushing.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, Pusha T and Drake have been involved in a war of words with Pusha dropping the last nuclear bomb on the Canadian crooner/rapper. But before Drake could release his “career ending” response cut, Hip-Hop OG exec J Prince called the beef off to make sure cooler heads prevailed.

Since then the two rappers involved have had little to nothing to say about the animosity with each one continuing to go about their days… until someone decides it’s time to get froggy again.

Watch the vertical, smartphone-friendly visual right here.

Photo Credit: Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic