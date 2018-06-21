CLOSE
Mary J. Blige To Star In Horror-Thriller ‘Body Cam’

The R&B singer showed off her acting chops recently in Netflix's 'Mudbound' film.

Mary J. Blige performs at the BCRF gala in NYC

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Mary J. Blige pulled from her emotional depths usually reserved for songs and displayed superb acting chops in Dee Rees’ Mudbound film in 2017. The R&B star and new divorcee will take to the screen once again in a leading role in the upcoming horror-thriller, Body Cam.

Deadline reports:

The two-time Oscar nominee and nine-Grammy award winner has signed on to the Paramount Players’ horror thriller Body Cam which Malik Vitthal will direct and Matt Kaplan will produce.

Richmon Riedel delivered the spec script which was rewritten by Nic McCarthy and John Ridley about several LAPD police officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops. All of them are caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover up.

Blige was recently nominated for a supporting actress role for Mudbound and for penning an original song for the film. She’s also due to star in a Netflix drama, The Umbrella Academy, next year.

Photo: WENN

