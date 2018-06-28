ElectricSlide: Your Auntie’s Fave Line Dance Electric Slide Is About A Vibrator?

In further news you can use, the writer of Marcia Griffith’s enduring song “Electric Boogie” has dropped a bombshell on fans of the song that will make it a little awkward to play from now on. The writer of the track, the great Bunny Wailer, allegedly told an unnamed source that the song is about a vibrator and the Internet is going hamburger, sausage, and baloney meat over the revelation.

According to a source close to Livingston, word of the question about the origins of the song reached him in Kingston, Jamaica where he currently resides and he put the rumors to rest. “I’m surprised it took people this long to figure out” the source tells us he said. Apparently Livingston wrote the song after a girlfriend told him she didn’t need him because she had a toy she nicknamed the “electric slide”

Of course, this cannot be confirmed but that hasn’t stopped the Internet from making “Electric Slide” trend on Twitter and offer their own hilarious observations. We’ve collected some of them below and on the following pages. Peep the song below as well.

Can someone please check on the Cha Cha Silde? Is anything safe anymore? #ElectricSlide pic.twitter.com/Ehd70VCA5d — Kimberly Fludd (@Kimplaints_NYC) June 27, 2018

I was exactly today years old when I found out what the #ElectricSlide was really about #ChildhoodRuined pic.twitter.com/3KmY0cAdbk — CJ Hurt (@Conradicalness) June 27, 2018

It's electric!

You can't see it

You gotta feel it

Ooh, it's shakin'

She's a pumpin' like a matic

She's a movin' like electric

She sure got the boogie

……..yep, sounds like the reference of a vibrator to me 😄 #ElectricSlide — ❤️Mrs. Alisha🖤 (@x_xxii_x) June 27, 2018

