Face Tat Tiffs: Wifisfuneral & Stitches Trade Insults Via IG [WATCH]

Social media rap beef continues to be a thing and now two rappers from the Sunshine State, XXL 2018 Freshman Wifisfuneral, and struggle rapper Stitches are at it with no waving of the white flag in sight.

In the wake of XXXtencancion’s death, a war over the title of Florida’s “Underground King” is now brewing. A video of the slain rapper saying Stitches as the crown holder has Wifisfuneral feeling a ways. He took to IG to debate the claim which prompted Stitches to reply saying ““Who the f*** do you think you’re talking to?”

This set off a series of back and forth of threats, slander and a hilarious Stitches imitation by Wifi who donned some extra face tattoos for effect. “I’m a f***ing coke head. I want smoke with a 21-year-old because I’m not f***ing relevant. Yeah, brother!”

#WifisFuneral responds to #Stitches A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:59pm PDT

While we hope things don’t get physical between the two we can’t resist the urge to remind you that in 2015 Stitches got knocked out in one punch by Game’s manager.

