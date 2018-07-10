Snapchat Introduces New Lens Explorer Feature

Snapchat is currently looking for ways to keep its faithful user’s interested in its app, and this latest feature might help. Snap knows its most famous feature is its lenses and today introduced a new lens explorer feature that will allow users to search for and unlock thousands of unique lenses created by Snapchat users around the world.

Starting today (July 10th), Snapchat announced users can browse the lens explore by merely tapping on the icon when the lens carousel is active. Users will gain access to a 100,000 unique lenses submitted by users utilizing Snap’s Lens Studio first introduced back in late 2017. From there they can unlock a lens by tapping a lens tile, and it will be taken to the Snap Camera. Another way is by hitting the Community Lenses tab featured stories section. Users can unlock the lenses by swiping up on the Snaps that are located in the stories.

The introduction of the Lens Explorer also comes with the news that Snap Inc possibly partnering with Amazon to introduce a new “visual search” feature. Snap’s stock sprung to life when a description for the new feature was discovered in Snapchat’s Android App code. The description states that users could “press and hold to identify an object, song, barcode, and more! This works by sending data to Amazon, Shazam, and other partners.”

These two new features could be the boost the app needs to help gain back followers and compete with Instagram which has made some significant updates to Instagram Stories and introduced IGTV. We shall see what impact Snap’s latest improvements have on App’s stumbling popularity among users.

Photo: Getty