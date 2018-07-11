XXXTentacion Estate Is Setting Up To Sell Clothing

XXXTentacion was gunned down in cold blood, but the 20-year-old still had the foresight to create a will and buy homes for his family. Now the late rapper’s estate is already moving to sell clothing bearing his name.

Kind of early, no?

Reports TMZ:

The late rapper’s camp has applied for a trademark to put his name on a bunch of streetwear, including jerseys, jackets, hats, t-shirts, sweats, collared shirts and hoodies.

The application — obtained by TMZ — was filed at the end of June, after XXXTentacion was fatally gunned down in his car in South Florida. Cops have made one arrest in the case, and have warrants out for two other suspects still on the loose.

Following his death, his album streams and sales went wayyy up … and now his estate is looking to continue that lucrative trend with a slew of new merch.

It has to be to be asked, who exactly is going to be profiteering from these moves and what will they be doing with the money?

If the intentions are noble, so be it.

—

Photo: Miami-Dade PD