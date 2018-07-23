GZA Lives Up To Genius Namesake In New Netflix Series ‘Liquid Science’

Fans of the Wu-Tang Clan are quite familiar with the GZA, formerly known as The Genius, and his heavy interest in science and beyond. Living up to his former rap namesake, GZA is the host of a new Netflix series titled Liquid Science which takes the Wu swordsman around the world to delve deep into scientific subjects of varying range.

CNET reports:

GZA, the lyric master and MC from the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rap group, teamed up with Red Bull TV on the new series Liquid Science. It’s kind of like hip hop Nova or Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations, but instead of food, GZA explores science, technology and innovation.

Also known as The Genius, GZA describes the show, now available on Netflix, as “the curiosity of an MC about the works, studies of engineers and scientists.”

In case you’re unfamiliar with his science cred, it runs deep. Over the past decade, he’s lectured at Harvard, MIT and Oxford, among other schools. Initially, his talks revolved around music and his life, but over time his focus evolved to how science and music intersect.

The outlet spoke with GZA via phone about Liquid Science and shared with them to finally perform in Africa after having rocked stages everywhere else.

Liquid Science is available via Netflix now. Learn more here.

Photo: WENN