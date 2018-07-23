White Racist Killed Another White Man Who Defended Black Friend

A white man fatally shot another white man in a York County, Pennsylvania bar after the slain man defended his Black friend from the shooter’s racist insults. James Saylor began shouting the n-word at the Black patron, which led to the matter escalating to the level it did.

Local outlet York Daily Record reports:

Saylor, 24, had been inside the Red Rose Restaurant and Lounge early Saturday morning, allegedly harassing a black patron, Jerrell Douglas. Merrill had come to Douglas’ defense and the bar’s owner eventually threw Saylor out.

With Merrill, 25, at his window, Saylor shot him once in the chest, police say. He then hit the gas, smashed into a car in the parking lot along Lincoln Highway in Hellam Township, and drove off, Pollock said.

Several police departments joined in a swift manhunt, tracking Saylor to his parents’ Lower Windsor Township home, where he lived in the basement, Pollock said.

Hellam Township Police Chief Doug Pollock confirmed in his account that Saylor was attempting to get a rise out of Douglas, who let Saylor go unscathed and didn’t respond.

—

Photo: