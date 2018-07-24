CLOSE
1800 Tequila Hooks Up With Ace Hood & illmind To Celebrate National Tequila Day

Pour out a little liquor!

It’s National Tequila Day today (July 24) and to celebrate the drinking man’s holiday 1800 Tequila linked up sigh producer !llmind and Miami’s own Ace Hood to create a new cut to take a shot to.

Titled “Untouchable State of Mind,” the !llmind produced track features Ace Hood utilizing a uptempo flow over a mellowed out beat. You know he had a shot or two before going into the studio to lay this down.

Check out the cut below and have a shot or two of 1800 Tequila to commemorate one of many ways that Mexico made America great again.

NO. 1 COOL 

·         1 oz 1800 Silver

·         .50 oz Cucumber juice

·         .50 oz Lemon juice

·         .25 oz Simple syrup

DIRECTIONS

o    In a mixing tin, combine all ingredients

o    Add ice, shake hard for 10 seconds

o    Pour into flute glass

o    Top with Champagne

o    Garnish: Long cucumber peel (swirled)

 

 

 

1800 Tequila , ace hood

