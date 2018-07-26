Mos Def aka Yasiin Bey Calls Tekashi 6ix9ine Music “Depressing” [Video]

As Hip-Hop biggest troller, Tekashi antics aren’t for everybody. Mos Def was recently shown one of his videos and called a spade a spade.

In the most recent installment of A$AP Rocky’s behind the scenes video series AWGE DVD, Yasiin Bey is shown 6ix9ine’s “Gummo” video. While sitting among a crew of people, the Brooklyn MC is obviously disinterested. He confirms his body language with his feedback.

“Why is everyone acting like this new? This is a version of the same old sh*t” Mos theorized. He goes on to refer to M.O.P. who made a name for themselves with a similar rambunctious energy (we’ll leave it that since Billy Danze and Fame also had bars). The clip ends abruptly with the Blackstar member saying “that was the most depressing sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life.”

This is not the first or last of his Rap peers that will not buy into the Tekashi wave. Most recently Vic Mensa stated that the rainbow-haired rapper needs to give more credit to Chicago considering he has admitted that the city’s Drill music scene is an inspiration to him.

Last week 6ix9ine was kidnapped, pistol whipped and relieved of almost a million dollars (allegedly) worth of jewelry. He has since claimed it was an inside job.

You can view the Mos Def clip below around the 15:03 mark.

Via Vibe

Photo: WENN.com