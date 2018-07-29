Kanye West Tweets About His Suicidal Thoughts

Hate him or love him, Kanye West is an open book. The rapper/producer/designer took to Twitter to share that’s he’s had suicidal thoughts.
It shouldn’t be a surprise considering Yeezy had discussed it before and song and recently revealed his bipolar diagnoses.
But yesterday (July 28), West got extra candid.
“I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life,” he tweeted.
A moment later he added, “To make this clear and not weird I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place.”
West ended the series of tweets with, “How to NOT kill yourself pt 1 Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself.”
Keep praying for Yeezy, and hope that he’s taking proper care of himself. Openly discussing his issues isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Photo: Getty