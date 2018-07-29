Kanye West Tweets About His Suicidal Thoughts

Hate him or love him, Kanye West is an open book. The rapper/producer/designer took to Twitter to share that’s he’s had suicidal thoughts.

To make this clear and not weird

I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 27, 2018

It shouldn’t be a surprise considering Yeezy had discussed it before and song and recently revealed his bipolar diagnoses.

But yesterday (July 28), West got extra candid.

“I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life,” he tweeted.

A moment later he added, “To make this clear and not weird I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place.”

West ended the series of tweets with, “How to NOT kill yourself pt 1 Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself.”

Keep praying for Yeezy, and hope that he’s taking proper care of himself. Openly discussing his issues isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

To make this clear and not weird

I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 27, 2018

How to NOT kill yourself pt 1 Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 27, 2018

—

Photo: Getty