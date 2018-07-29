CLOSE
Home > News

Kanye West Tweets About His Suicidal Thoughts

Keep praying for Yeezy, and hope that he's taking proper care of himself. 

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - June 24, 2018

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Hate him or love him, Kanye West is an open book. The rapper/producer/designer took to Twitter to share that’s he’s had suicidal thoughts. 

It shouldn’t be a surprise considering Yeezy had discussed it before and song and recently revealed his bipolar diagnoses.

But yesterday (July 28), West got extra candid.

“I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life,” he tweeted.

A moment later he added, “To make this clear and not weird I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place.”

West ended the series of tweets with, “How to NOT kill yourself pt 1 Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself.”

Keep praying for Yeezy, and hope that he’s taking proper care of himself. Openly discussing his issues isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Photo: Getty

celebrities who contemplated suicide , depression , Kanye West

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Iron Fist Season 2 Trailer
‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Trailer Out, Classic Comic Book Outfit Teased
07.28.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close