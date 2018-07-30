Watch Out Pookie & Gator: Twitter Absolutely Loved Crackhead Kenny On ‘Power’

Who said rappers can’t act? Power fans were on edge when it was announced last week that Kendrick Lamar would be flexing his acting chops alongside 50 Cent on the show. Kung-Fu Kenny shocked us all with his masterful performance as Laces the crackhead or as he self-described himself “flakka head” in the shows recent episode. Twitter showered the TDE general with love for his acting debut.

Can we get an encore?

That was what a lot of Power viewers were shouting after Lamar bodied his cameo appearance as the fast-talking drug abuser who helped Kanan carry out his dastardly deeds. King Kendrick’s performance had fans of the show putting his performance in the pantheon of other fictional crackheads such as New Jack City’s Pookie (Chris Rock), Jungle Fever’s Gator (Samuel L. Jackson) and Friday’s Ezal (Anthony Johnson).

📺 Kendrick Lamar plays a crackhead on #PowerTV best crackhead performance since Chris Rock (Pookie) in New Jack Citypic.twitter.com/DWAryfMAkF — IB 💵 (@incarceratedbob) July 29, 2018

Last night’s episode of Power was the shows best so far this season, and Lamar’s cameo is being credited as one of the main reasons it will go down in the show’s growing lore.

YOOOOOOOO @kendricklamar was definitely the 🐐 this @Power_STARZ episode! Playing something nobody associates him with! #legendary — Coach Vic 👑 (@CoachKingCole) July 30, 2018

Kendrick Lamar playing this crackhead on Power is the greatest shit ever 😂 #PowerStarz — Dev 🗝 (@devtrent_) July 29, 2018

After the episode, a featurette ran with showrunner Courtney A.Kemp and Lamar talking about his riveting performance as the woke basehead Laces. K-Dot revealed that the cameo “been in the works for a long time,” and it was pretty much a done deal once Kemp got a call from 50. As far as the choice of character for Lamar to play, the decision to play a drug abuser was all his because it was a “character he knew so well growing up in Compton,” the rapper added.

.@CourtneyKemp sat down with @kendricklamar to discuss what brought him to #PowerTV and how he connected to his character Laces. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/q6B13C60iH pic.twitter.com/y6MyFejoHe — Power (@Power_STARZ) July 30, 2018

Kendrick’s acting debut definitely has his fans wanting more of their favorite rapper on screen. It’s apparent now there is nothing this talented brother can’t do. One of Power’s stars Joseph Sikora had to chime in on Lamar’s performance as Laces.

Hey @kendricklamar . Just watched ep. 5. You were great. — Joseph Sikora (@JosephSikora4) July 30, 2018

Looks like there are Acadamy Awards and Emmy’s in Kendrick’s future, for more praise check out the gallery below and be sure to catch up on Power with our latest recap.

—

Photo: Starz