NTSB Want Folks To Stop Jumping Out Of Moving Cars For In My Feeling Challenge

The Shiggy dance has lived on in viral infamy due to its connection to Drake‘s “In My Feelings” track, sparking a dance challenge for the ages. However, some fans are risking life and limb to perform the dance by hopping out of moving cars and the NTSB wants an end to it.

The Blast reports:

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S. Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous – to you and those around you,” said Nicholas Worrell, Chief of Safety Advocacy at the National Transportation Safety Board.

He adds, “There’s a time and place for everything, but our nation’s highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge.”

Yeah, we have to admit that’s pretty goofy too. Dance and enjoy yourselves, but don’t one yourself trying to go global on the ‘Gram.

