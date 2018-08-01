Jaden Smith & Earthgang To Join J. Cole’s K.O.D. Tour

J. Cole’s upcoming live shows have just received an upgrade. A couple of heavy hitters have been added to the bill.

The North Carolina MC has extended an invite to some special guests to his upcoming K.O.D. tour. Both Jaden Smith and Dreamville artist Earthgang will join Cole for a portion of the dates.

As an unexpected twist Cole’s alter ego “Kill Edward” will also be making his in person debut. This secondary personality was the only feature on the K.O.D. project

All three acts will support Young Thug who was previously announced as the opening act for the “ATM” rapper. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off Thursday, August 9 in Miami. The updated tour schedule is as follows:

8/9 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

8/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amelia Arena +

8/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

8/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

8/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

8/22 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

8/24 – Los Angeles, CA @Staples Center

8/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

8/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *

9/2- Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena *

9/4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

9/5 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

9/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

9/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

9/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena*

9/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

9/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

9/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

9/22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

9/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *

9/26 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

9/28 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/4 – Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

10/5 – Montreal @ Bell Centre *

10/6- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/8 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

(*Jaden Smith not performing, +Earthgang not performing)

Tickets for the K.O.D. tour are available for purchase now at http://www.dreamville.com and http://www.livenation.com.

—

Photo: Youtube Screen Cap