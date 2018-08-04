City Girls’ JT & Resha, The Other Women Name Dropped In Drake’s “In My Feelings”

Drake‘s smash hit “In My Feelings” is gearing up to be the song of the summer, with viral dance challenges and such making national news for the right and wrong reasons. While the mysterious “Keke” or “Kiki” has gotten much of the audio spotlight, the Miami rappers JT and Resha, the other women mentioned in the song, make up the musical duo City Girls.

The video for “In My Feelings” just made its debut this week and already sitting at 1 million views a day after its release. Filmed in New Orleans, the inventor of the dance that fueled the #InMyFeelings challenge, Shiggy, makes a cameo as does the infamous Resha, also known as Yung Miami, of City Girls along with a loving shout out to her partner, the currently incarcerated JT.

City Girls got their first big break as a guest act on the Quality Music Control 30-song compilation album, Control The Streets. The track “F*ck Dat N*gga,” which invokes the spirit of the raunchiest rap this side of 2 Live Crew, Trick Daddy, Khia, and Trina combined.

With an unapologetic sound that is no doubt immersed in the vibe of the 305, JT and Yung Miami were completely poised for stardom but JT entered into the prison system on June 29 for credit card fraud.

The City Girls Instagram page posted a video of a cartoon of Drake discovering the group and fawning over the ladies ahead of throwing them in his hook for the song. With Yung “Resha” Miami holding down the fort for her sister, the clip shows how fans can send letters of love and support to JT in prison and she promises to return all the love when she gets free.

Check out the clip below along with Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

