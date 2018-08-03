Oklahoma Warns Drivers Away From “In My Feelings” Dance Challenge With Road Sign

The now-viral dance craze sparked by Internet personality Shiggy which employed Drake‘s “In My Feelings” track still has a lot of legs and even has federal agencies warning folks against doing the dance outside moving cars. The state of Oklahoma applied their troll cap and used a highway road sign to communicate to drivers that the dance is officially off limits on their roadways.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation posted a tweet on Wednesday (Aug. 1) that cleverly referenced the #InMyFeelings challenge, and effectively warning drivers of the dangers that could come as a result of the dance.

“Keke, are you driving? Then buckle up and pay attention because you’ve got us in our feelings over all this unsafe driving,” The Oklahoma DOT Twitter account wrote in a caption for a tweeted photo.

In Florida, a man was hit by a moving car in an attempt to pull off the dance moves and there have been other reports of injuries suffered by those doing their absolute best to go viral.

Check out a photo of the sign below.

—

Photo: Twitter