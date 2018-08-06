Apple Puts Muzzle On Alt-Right Hulk Hogan Alex Jones, Bans Most InfoWars Podcasts

Conspiracy theory peddler and alt-right loudmouth Alex Jones wore out his welcome with Apple. The tech giant has responded to his network’s penchant for spreading falsities and gross misinformation by banning five of six podcasts produced by InfoWars such as “The War Room” and his own show “The Alex Jones Show.”

Buzzfeed News first reported on the trillion dollar company following in the footsteps of Facebook and Spotify. Apple’s decision to pull the shows and will hit Jones where it will really hurts his wallet. InfoWars podcasts through its advertisements of ineffective wellness supplements and survivalism products geared towards the tin-foil hat community bring in about $18 million a year for Jones. Apple’s decision to cut off Jone’s mic on their end will undoubtedly affect that bottom line.

In a statement to Buzzfeed news an Apple spokesperson stated:

“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users. Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”

Add this latest development to the growing list of problems the loudmouth conspiracy theorist has to face. He has already been slapped with three separate defamation lawsuits by the families of children who lost children in the Sandy Hook massacre. Jones headass consistently pushes the conspiracy theory that school shooting that saw 6 teachers and 20 children lose their lives never happened and labeled everyone involved as actors. As to be expected Jones has countersued families for legal fees.

Apple has left up “Real News With David Knight,” a less popular show produced by InfoWars that only reports on the daily news. It’s good to see people like Jones who spread hate and blatant lies are being punished by these companies for what they are doing.

Photo: Brooks Kraft / Getty