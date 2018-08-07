Big Mad: Florida Bar Cancels NFL TV Package Over Player Protests

NFL Sunday games are big business for many sports bars across the nation, but one such establishment is willing to lose out on huge profits for a rather petty reason. The bar in Brooksville has decided to cancel its DirecTV NFL package over player protests of the National Anthem and instead will offer a discount to veterans on game days.

Curtis and Janet West, who own Beef O’Brady’s on 31120 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, say they’re canceling their DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket package this season.

“Last year, with the kneeling and the disrespect to our veterans and our flag and our country, I was very upset,” said Curtis West.

With the money saved, which is about $5,200, they’re offering veterans 40-percent off food on Sunday game days. He hung posters around the restaurant to alert customers of the change.

The posters read, “Beef O’Brady’s will not be financially supporting the NFL this year due to their lack of compassion and gratitude for our American service members. Our National Anthem is one of the methods we as American citizens have always used to show our appreciation to all military service members, past or present, alive or dead. This tradition deserves respect and unfortunately, the NFL does not feel that same way. So, for this season, we will not be purchasing the NFL ticket. Perhaps, it will make a difference if it hits their wallets.”

That’ll learn ’em, right?

Instead of using the moment to bring the community together and hear out the issues that the players, both Black and white, are protesting, this reactionary fit is only hurting the business, not helping it.

