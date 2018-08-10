Nicki Minaj To Drop ‘Queen’ LP Today, Here’s How To Hear It

Nicki Minaj is in full album promo mode and with the news that her latest project, Queen will surface today, she has a special treat in store for her legion of fans. After the launch of her “Queen Radio” show on Beats 1, Minaj will return to the radio studio and break down her fourth studio album track-by-track with Zane Lowe.

The new show featured Minaj dishing with other powerful women in music and media including Kelly Rowland, Winnie Harlow, Cassie, Normani, Lauren London, Kim Kardashian and more on set. During the broadcast, Minaj threatened to leak the album and revealed she just turned in her final touches to the album on Thursday (Aug. 9). The album was under threat of a delay due to a sample clearance issue at the top of the month that has since been resolved.

Although it appeared to be some pushback from her label regarding the release date, she officially announced that Queen will air in totality via Beats 1 radio at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET.

#Queen the album is coming at 9AM PT / 12PM ET!!! @NICKIMINAJ just announced it on #QueenRadio! https://t.co/nXJLMVkpTZ — Beats 1 (@Beats1) August 10, 2018

Although Beats 1 is part of the paid subscription Apple Music service, Beats 1 is streamed free to the public. The 19-song tracklist was also shared during last night’s show, featuring Eminem, The Weeknd, Foxy Brown, Future, and more. Ahead of the Beats 1 breakdown, it is expected Queen will be available via to the masses via the usual online retail suspects.

#Queen 9AMPST/12EST A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:18pm PDT

Tune in to Beats 1 by following this link.

