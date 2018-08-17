Rick Ross & Omelly “Gummo,” Lil Yachty ft. Trippie Redd “66” & More | Daily Visuals 8.16.18

As if getting kidnapped and beaten wasn’t bad enough, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s now getting jacked for his beats.

Rick Ross and Omelly have decided to take 6ix9ine’s biggest hit for their own in their clip to “Gummo” the duo get their Ruff Ryde on and storm the streets with two-wheeling and ATV riding goons. That Ruff Ryde reference went over many a millennial’s heads.

Back at the ranch Lil Yachty visits his white fans in the burbs while Trippie Redd burns on some trees in the woods for their visuals to “66.”

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from AZ, A.B.Y.SS and Lamone, Tonedeff, and more.

RICK ROSS & OMELLY – “GUMMO”

LIL YACHTY FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “66”

AZ, AB.Y.SS & LAMONE – “LEGEND”

TONEDEFF – “FIVE SISTERS”

SAM SNEAK FT. JUST BRITTANY & COZY – “HIT HER WITH DA D”

BLAATINA – “ROKKSTAR”