Kevin Hart Called Out Donald Trump At The VMA’s

Last night’s MTV Video Music Awards didn’t have many memorable moments (sorry, but it’s true), but the show’s opening monologue did serve up a little something-something for the resistance. The comedic tandem of Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish wasted no time in roasting celebrity guests in attendance.

But then Kevin Hart decided to call out a certain orange racist who constantly tweets out divisive rhetoric whenever he gets a bathroom break.

After referring to the VMA’s as “Game day,” Hart took a pointed jab at Agent Orange by stating, “At this game, you guys are allowed to kneel. You can do whatever the hell you want. There’s no old white man that can stop you. Do it!”

While that subliminal was an obvious shot aimed at Cheeto Jesus, Hart decided to plainly call out Trump towards the end of the monologue in a way we wish Republican congressmen would.

“You never know what’s gonna happen at the VMAs. I mean beefs pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom to send out crazy tweets. It’s basically like your typical day at the White House. In your face, Trump. Suck it!”

While we love that Kevin Hart took a few shots at the Russian presidential plant, you just know that his cult base will point to this as another “liberal elite” disrespecting their leader.

Check out the entire monologue below and let us know if you think Trump deserved more slander or if that was just enough.