Ella Mai, H.E.R. To Headline Inaugural ‘Best Life’ R&B Festival In Miami

Although R&B doesn’t command attention among listeners at the rate that Hip-Hop does, the genre has been slowly making its way back to the forefront due to the talents of a number of rising young talents. On Sept. 15, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Xavier Omär, and others will bring their talents to Miami for the Best Life Music Festival.

The inaugural Best Life concert series will be held that the RC Cola Plant and gives top billing to Ella Mai, H.E.R., and Xavier Omär. Mai’s double-platinum “Boo’d Up” single via DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers label has dominated the airwaves and playlists all summer ’18 and sparked a series of remixes, including T-Pain’s superb version. Since signing with RCA Records, H.E.R. has unveiled a number of projects, including her latest EP, I Used to Know Her: The Prelude earlier this month.

Omär, formerly known as rapper SPZRKT, got his start in San Antonio, Texas and unleashed a series of EPs before landing on the single “Easy” alongside Anna Wise for the Insecure soundtrack earlier this year. Aalegra’s voice might be known to some as the Swedish singer’s voice was sampled for Drake’s More Life playlist project for the “Do Not Disturb” track while also releasing a number of projects and maintaining a robust tour schedule.

Tobi Lou, R.LUM.R., Arin Ray, Summer Walker, Savannah Cristina, Ari Chi, SaintLee, and Nohemy round out the stacked Best Life lineup.

The festival is working in conjunction with Blockparty, a blockchain-based live event ticketing firm, and will be the main point of contact for those hoping to grab tickets for the show.

The show begins at 3:00 PM ET and runs until midnite. For more information on the Best Life Music Festival, visit here.

To purchase tickets, click here.

—

Photo: WENN