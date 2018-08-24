Do Not Pass OVO: Drake Gets His Own Custom Monopoly Board Game

Drake, currently on tour with the Migos, hit up his hometown of Toronto for a trio of dates for their “Aubrey and the Three Migos” North American tour. Ahead of the show, Drizzy was gifted his very own customized Monopoly board game with plenty of flourishes directly linked to the OVO Sound honcho.

As reported by NME, just before Drake’s performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, officials from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. produced the board game which features street names, the OVO owl as a playable character, and photos of Drizzy emblazoned on the board game’s money.

From NME:

After postponing the first scheduled date on Monday (August 20), Drake’s first show of the tour in Toronto on Tuesday was greeted by the release of a one-off version of Monopoly – which featured his likeness and numerous references to his music career and the city he was born in.

The Scotiabank Arena were behind the customised game, which was gifted to Drake in celebration of his playing the venue this week. Described as a “custom North Side Edition Monopoly board”, the special Monopoly set featured famous Toronto locations as spots on the board, a new set of gamepieces (including the OVO owl) and custom Monopoly money.

As lit as the board game looks and the coin it would fetch, it is the only such game that will be made. The company said it likes to gift big headlining performers with gifts ahead of their performances and decided to go way big with the Monopoly remix.

Custom North Side Edition Monopoly board made for the one & only 6ix God. The question is: can anyone stop the @Drake Monopoly? #AubreyAndTheThreeMigosTour #ScotiaArena pic.twitter.com/fnLLPJLifB — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 21, 2018

Photo: WENN