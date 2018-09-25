Drake To Rejoin Tour With Migos After Flu Scare

Drake was forced to shut down two sets in Miami for his nationwide Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour with the Migos after falling ill. It has since come out that the illness that shut down the Canadian superstar was the flu but he’s back on track again.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Drizzy tell us he will be front and center Monday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans — the next stop on his Aubrey & The Three Migos tour. We’re told he touched down in NOLA early Monday morning and is set to perform as scheduled — this on the heels of being sidelined with flu for 2 shows in Miami.

We broke the story … Drake postponed the concerts that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday. He later addressed the cancellations, citing a mysterious ailment that got him “so ill so fast” like never before in his life.

Our sources say Drake’s symptoms included high fever, cold sweats and the shakes. We’re told he had doctors and a nurse visiting his Miami hotel, where they administered IVs and other meds that appear to have done the trick … ’cause now he’s recovered enough to perform.

The road can be brutal on the body and the flu is no joke so the fact Drizzy is back on for the tour is a medical miracle. But as the outlet added, there’s a ton of cash on the line for this tour so there will be very few days off.

—

Photo: Getty