Dave East Surrenders To Cops, Charged With Delivering A Fade

Dave East has to deal with the courts and lawyers. Today (Oct. 2), the Def Jam rapper surrendered to authorities for allegedly punching a man after a boat party this past summer.

Reports TMZ:

East surrendered to cops in NYC Tuesday morning and has been charged with misdemeanor assault … according to law enforcement sources. The rapper’s accused of punching 28-year-old Joel Rosario near Pier 40 back in July as he was leaving the cruise and walking along the marina of Hudson River Park.

Rosario claims he had no arguments or altercations with East on the cruise and has no idea why he was attacked. He was treated for a laceration above his left eye.

Our sources say Rosario didn’t even know who East was — police only ID’d the rapper after investigating the incident. East was charged and released. He’s due back in court in December.

The rapper’s lawyer put his fans at ease.

“We appeared as requested at the police precinct and we look forward to reviewing the criminal court complaint and investigating,” East’s lawyer, Stacey Richman, told TMZ. “My client is an absolute gentleman.”

Expect this one to be settled swiftly. East is dropping a joint album with Styles P called Beloved this Friday (Oct. 5).

