An Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Is Coming In 2019

While she is no longer here in the physical Amy Winehouse fans can will be able to appreciate her talents on a digital stage. Her hologram is set to the hit the road next year.

Rolling Stones is reporting that the late great will receive the holographic treatment in 2019. According to a joint press release by Winehouse’s estate and the BASE Hologram company, the build out for the concerts will over deliver. “Utilizing new state-of-the-art proprietary technology, the production will launch towards the end of 2019. Featuring digitally remastered arrangements of her classics, the hologram will be backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.”

The performances will not only allow music lovers who have never seen the “You Know I’m No Good” singer live a chance to experience her magic, but will also service a philanthropic purpose in her honor. Her father Mitch detailed that proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation. “This is a wonderful way to bring focus back to her musical legacy, as well as raising funds for the Amy Winehouse Foundation.” The program works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people.

The English songstress captivated the masses with her deep vocals and unique approach to soul, R&B and Jazz. She passed away to alcohol intoxication in 2011. Dates and venues for the tour have yet to be announced.

