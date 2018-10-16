Blocking Becky: White Woman Who Blocked Black St. Louis Man From Apartment Fired

Once again, a white person in America has chosen not to mind their own business and take matters into their pasty hands. A white woman who blocked a Black man from an apartment building in St. Louis has now lost her job on the back of her unnecessary resident management skills.

In a now-viral Facebook video posted by D’Arreion Toles, Hilary Mueller can be seen on the clip blocking Toles from entering the residence and demanding that he show her the key fob for the building. And despite Mueller following Toles to his apartment building and using keys to let himself in, cops still arrived at his door.

The incident caused enough of a stir that Mueller was eventually fired by a local real estate company owned by minorities who said in a statement that the “Tribeca-STL family is a minority-owned company that consists of employees and residents from many racial backgrounds.

It added, ” We are proud of this fact and do not and never will stand for racism or racial profiling at our company.”

Whoops.

Check out the initial video that started in all below.

[h/t ABC Action News]

—

Photo: screen capture