Andrew Gillum Cleans Up Ron DeSantis, Says “Racists Believe He’s A Racist”

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has been embroiled in a tense fight against rival Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race. Facing one another again in a debate, Gillum shut down his Republican opponent in epic fashion, saying at one point that even “racists believe he’s a racist” in Wednesday’s (Oct. 24) gubernatorial debate.
“My grandmother used to say a hit dog will holler and it hollered through this room,” Gillum said during a discussion about ongoing allegations of racism against DeSantis. “He’s got neo-Nazis helping out through this state.”
Gillum would be the state’s first black governor and his opponents include neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
“I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist,” Gillum added. “I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist.”
Gillum was the target of a supposed FBI sting after an undercover agent gifted him a pair of tickets to the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, which DeSantis tried to flip into a moment to reveal Gillum as untrustworthy because he didn’t report the gift to campaign officials. However, Gillum brushed it off by using a clever Jay-Z reference that had the crowd going wild.
