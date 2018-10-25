Andrew Gillum Cleans Up Ron DeSantis, Says “Racists Believe He’s A Racist”

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has been embroiled in a tense fight against rival Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race. Facing one another again in a debate, Gillum shut down his Republican opponent in epic fashion, saying at one point that even “racists believe he’s a racist” in Wednesday’s (Oct. 24) gubernatorial debate.

The Hill reports:

“My grandmother used to say a hit dog will holler and it hollered through this room,” Gillum said during a discussion about ongoing allegations of racism against DeSantis. “He’s got neo-Nazis helping out through this state.”

Gillum would be the state’s first black governor and his opponents include neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

“I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist,” Gillum added. “I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist.”

Gillum was the target of a supposed FBI sting after an undercover agent gifted him a pair of tickets to the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, which DeSantis tried to flip into a moment to reveal Gillum as untrustworthy because he didn’t report the gift to campaign officials. However, Gillum brushed it off by using a clever Jay-Z reference that had the crowd going wild.

Check out the clip below.

I'm running for Governor of Florida. We've got 99 problems, and trust me, Hamilton ain't one of them. Time for us to focus on the issues facing everyday Floridians. #BringItHome #FLGovDebate pic.twitter.com/Ozll4w3DCp — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 24, 2018

