Twitter Gets GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis TF Out The Paint For Racist “Monkey” Jab

Florida Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is getting fried on Twitter and rightfully so after he hopped on Fox News and said that voters shouldn’t “monkey this up” by electing his Black rival. Despite claims from his camp that it’s a phrase he uses all the time and not with the heavy racial component suggested, Rep. DeSantis’ on-air goof isn’t going over well.

“The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state,” DeSantis said. “That’s not going to work, that’s not going to be good for Florida.”

Orange Bozo and, unfortunately, our President of the United States Donald Trump tweeted in supportive glee for DeSantis.

“Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs,” Trump fixed those struggle fingers to type.

Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Well, Twitter is lighting that DeSantis up and we’re here for it. Check out the best responses below.

—

Photo: Getty