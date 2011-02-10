Utility Company Cuts Off Cee-Lo And Big Boi’s ‘Georgia Power’

Cee-Lo And Big Boi Issued Cease And Desist Order By Georgia Power

The name “Georgia Power” is the title of the utility company responsible for lighting up the homes in the state of Georgia and Hip-hop artists Big Boi and Cee-lo Green were previously planning a tour under the same name as the company.

However Big Boi told Billboard magazine that the power company interrupted the Dungeon Family reunion plan due to an issue with the name.

A cease-and-desist letter was sent out ultimately slowing up the process for the two to begin hitting the road as headliners.

Aside from the future tour, the two soloists linked to Outkast and Goodie Mob are taking the stage this Friday at Club Nokia in Los Angeles.

Cop your tickets here: Club Nokia





