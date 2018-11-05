D.L. Hughley is a living legend in the comedy game and though he doesn’t get the kind of love from this generation that a Kevin Hart or Dave Chappelle does, don’t ever question this man’s OG status.

Today the author behind How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People took his talents to your favorite morning show, The Breakfast Club, and came across as more of a philosopher as opposed to a comedian.

Whether he was explaining his beef with the Me Too movement or why he’s okay with how racism has come back roaring, D.L. Hughley made more sense in less than an hour than any republican senator during the Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

Here are the 9 things we learned from D.L. Hughley on The Breakfast Club.

1. Me Too

Though DL Hughley supports the Me Too movement his beef with it is that he feels it’s inconsistent in the way they hold men accountable and that women tend to not believe other women. He also takes issue with how men accused of different kinds of offenses all get lumped into the same category.

