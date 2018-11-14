Chief Keef Cops To Plea Deal In DUI Case

Chief Keef just caught a legal break. Sosa will not serve time for his DUI case stemming from last year.

In April of 2017 the Chicago native was driving his green Lamborghini sports car in South Beach, Miami. Local police pulled him over after seeing him attempt to purchase some marijuana. Surprisingly he tested positive for over eight drugs including Morphine, Codeine, Promethazine, THC, Hydrocodone, Norcodeine, Dihydrocodeine, and Hidromorphone.

TMZ is reporting that Sosa has negotiated a plea deal that will let him avoid any jail time as the original felony DUI charge has been minimized to just reckless driving. He will just serve six months of probation where he is forbidden from using intoxicant substances. In addition he will perform 50 hours of community service.

Chief Keef has had his experiences of run ins with the law. That same year he was arrested for his alleged role in getting his former producer Ramsey The Great’s home invaded.

Photo: Guillermo Proano / WENN.com