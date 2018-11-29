Cop Your Tickets Now: Meek Mill Announces ‘The Motivation Tour’

Meek Mill is coming to a city near you. With a new album due at the end of the week, the rapper has announced a new tour that will take him to 16 U.S. cities.

“Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 30 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of Meek Mill’s The Motivation Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 27 at 10 am local time until Thursday, November 29 at 10 pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com,” a press release states.

Besides seeing him on tour and copping his forthcoming Championships album, due November 30, you can expect to hear from Meek Mill when he appears on Elliott Wilson’s CRWN series on December 2. He also hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Full list of The Motivation Tour dates below:

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Friday, February 22, 2019 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom Saturday, February 23, 2019 Houston, TX* Revention Music Center* Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Thursday, February 28, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium Friday, March 1, 2019 San Francisco, CA* The Masonic* Tuesday, March 5, 2019 Denver, CO* Fillmore Auditorium* Friday, March 8, 2019 Chicago, IL* Aragon Ballroom* Saturday, March 9, 2019 Detroit, MI The Fox Theatre Tuesday, March 12, 2019 New York, NY* Hammerstein Ballroom* Friday, March 15, 2019 Philadelphia, PA* The MET* Tuesday, March 19, 2019 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Wednesday, March 20, 2019 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell Thursday, March 21, 2019 Washington, DC The Anthem Saturday, March 23, 2019 Raleigh, NC The Ritz Sunday, March 24, 2019 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Photo: Getty