Cop Your Tickets Now: Meek Mill Announces ‘The Motivation Tour’

Meek Mill is coming to a city near you. With a new album due at the end of the week, the rapper has announced a new tour that will take him to 16 U.S. cities.
“Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 30 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of Meek Mill’s The Motivation Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 27 at 10 am local time until Thursday, November 29 at 10 pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com,” a press release states.
Besides seeing him on tour and copping his forthcoming Championships album, due November 30, you can expect to hear from Meek Mill when he appears on Elliott Wilson’s CRWN series on December 2. He also hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Full list of The Motivation Tour dates below:
|
Tuesday, February 19, 2019
|
Miami, FL
|
The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|
Friday, February 22, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
South Side Ballroom
|
Saturday, February 23, 2019
|
Houston, TX*
|
Revention Music Center*
|
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Comerica Theatre
|
Thursday, February 28, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Palladium
|
Friday, March 1, 2019
|
San Francisco, CA*
|
The Masonic*
|
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
|
Denver, CO*
|
Fillmore Auditorium*
|
Friday, March 8, 2019
|
Chicago, IL*
|
Aragon Ballroom*
|
Saturday, March 9, 2019
|
Detroit, MI
|
The Fox Theatre
|
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
|
New York, NY*
|
Hammerstein Ballroom*
|
Friday, March 15, 2019
|
Philadelphia, PA*
|
The MET*
|
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
|
Hartford, CT
|
XFINITY Theatre
|
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
|
Lowell, MA
|
Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
|
Thursday, March 21, 2019
|
Washington, DC
|
The Anthem
|
Saturday, March 23, 2019
|
Raleigh, NC
|
The Ritz
|
Sunday, March 24, 2019
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Coca-Cola Roxy
Photo: Getty