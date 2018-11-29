CLOSE
Cop Your Tickets Now: Meek Mill Announces ‘The Motivation Tour’

The "Millidelphia" rapper will hit 16 cities in two months. Details below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

Meek Mill is coming to a city near you. With a new album due at the end of the week, the rapper has announced a new tour that will take him to 16 U.S. cities.

“Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 30 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of Meek Mill’s The Motivation Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 27 at 10 am local time until Thursday, November 29 at 10 pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com,” a press release states.

Besides seeing him on tour and copping his forthcoming Championships album, due November 30, you can expect to hear from Meek Mill when he appears on Elliott Wilson’s CRWN series on December 2. He also hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Full list of The Motivation Tour dates below:

Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Miami, FL

The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Friday, February 22, 2019

Dallas, TX

South Side Ballroom

Saturday, February 23, 2019

Houston, TX*

Revention Music Center*

Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theatre

Thursday, February 28, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Palladium

Friday, March 1, 2019

San Francisco, CA*

The Masonic*

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Denver, CO*

Fillmore Auditorium*

Friday, March 8, 2019

Chicago, IL*

Aragon Ballroom*

Saturday, March 9, 2019

Detroit, MI

The Fox Theatre

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

New York, NY*

Hammerstein Ballroom*

Friday, March 15, 2019

Philadelphia, PA*

The MET*

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Lowell, MA

Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Washington, DC

The Anthem

Saturday, March 23, 2019

Raleigh, NC

The Ritz

Sunday, March 24, 2019

Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy

Photo: Getty

Meek Mill , tour dates

