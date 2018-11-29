Will Smith Shares Emotional Video On His Fixing Relationship With Son [Video]

Even though it seems Will Smith can’t do wrong he is far from perfect. He recently let the world how much it means that he and his first-born are now on great terms.

In a very touching Instagram post the Men In Black actor detailed how his bond with his first son Trey was negatively impacted when he divorced his mom in 1995. “It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son! @treysmith0011”.

As per Huffington Post Smith took his profession of love to another level when he went live on Instagram with a confession. “So we’ve been doing this, hanging at the F1 [race], and he said, ‘You know what dad? I just realized you’re not just my dad.’ He paused and said, ‘I’m pretty sure you’re my best friend.'” Naturally tears fell from Will’s eyes.

Sharing and caring have become a staple in the Smith family. His wife of 20 years Jada Pinkett now hosts the very popular FaceBook series Red Table Talk show where she and her guests discuss love, relationships, health and more.

You can watch Will’s moving tribute below.

Photo: KIKA/WENN.com