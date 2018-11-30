Ghostface Killah Drops Double Mixtape ‘Ghost Files’

Double disc albums were all the rage in the mid to late 90’s but Ghostface Killah might be the first big name Hip-Hop artist to drop a double disc mixtape.

Remixing his previous mixtape The Lost Tapes, Ghostface comes through with the double mixtape Ghost Files. Coming in at 25 cuts deep, the Ghost Files are split into two parts with two producers at the helm of each one. The Bronze Tape finds Bronze Nazareth at the boards while Agallah takes charge of the Propane Tape.

Naturally the Ghost Files features fellow Clan members Raekwon and Cappadonna while also featuring the likes of KXNG Crooked, Snoop Dogg, and E-40 amongst others.

Check out Ghostface Killah’s latest offering below and let us know your thoughts on his latest project.