Tekashi69 Got G-Checked By Crips In Jail, Was Promptly Transferred

If you’ve been paying any attention to Tekashi69, it was easy to tell he wasn’t really gangsta. Nevertheless, the Brooklyn rapper was apparently g-checked in jail, which led to his prompt transfer to protective custody in another facility.

Reports TMZ:

The tense showdown went down November 19 at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, right after 6ix9ine was denied bail … according to our law enforcement sources.

We’re told Tekashi, an alleged member of the 9 Trey Gangsta Bloods, was confronted by inmates affiliated with the Crips who were in the intake area as he arrived. That’s when one inmate ‘G Checked’ him — meaning stepped up to him to see if he’s a real gangsta or just a wannabe.

We’re told the Crip told Tekashi he better understand who’s in charge — and the only thing that saved him from a beatdown was the fact prison staffers quickly intervened.

His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, says 6ix9ine “was being threatened in jail. However, he was not scared nor did he request being removed. The [Bureau of Prisons], acting upon these threats, removed him to a different facility to eliminate the threat.”

The fact that the facility he was transferred to is known for holding cooperating witnesses only added gas to the rumors that Tekashi will inevitably snitch on everybody. This is where we point out that cops also think he snitched on himself when it comes to the shots fired at Chief Keef when Sosa was in NYC.

For now, Tekashi is being kept away from Crips and Bloods, especially considering his own crew was reportedly heard plotting to murder him on a wiretap.

Cold world.

Photo: Getty