NFL Woman Kicker Kareem Hunt Getting Wiped From ‘Madden 19’

Kareem Hunt‘s life is in shambles at the moment. The now former Kansas City Chiefs running back who got dropped like a bad habit after being witnessed on film kicking a woman has been wiped from Madden 19.

It makes sense considering Hunt isn’t on a roster. But it’s still notable.

Reports TMZ:

After TMZ Sports posted footage of the former Kansas City Chiefs player attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel during an incident in February, the video game company says it made the decision to pull Hunt from the game.

“We are in the process of removing Kareem Hunt from the Madden NFL 19 roster, Madden Overdrive and Madden Ultimate Team,” a rep for EA Sports tells TMZ Sports.

“Any of our players who currently have Hunt on their Ultimate Team will receive a replacement generic player with identical stats.”

Kareem Hunt is currently a free agent. Don’t hold your breath on the NFL actually blackballing him for hitting a woman. That only applies to those who protest police brutality.

Photo: WENN.com