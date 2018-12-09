Tekashi69 Placed At Armed Robberies and Shootings Via Cell Phone, Surveillance Footage

The feds seem to have all the evidence they need against Tekashi69. Cell phone footage and surveillance footage places the Brooklyn rapper and his former Tr3way crew at several armed robberies and shootings.

Reports TMZ:

Federal prosecutors filed documents, obtained by TMZ, which include more than a dozen images of Tekashi, his ex-manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan (aka Tr3way) and other crew members pulling armed robberies and shootings. The evidence seems to have him dead to rights.

According to the docs, cops grabbed videos from phones belonging to 6ix9ine or crew members and matched them with surveillance videos of an April 3 armed robbery in Brooklyn. They say the images prove Shotti pulled the robbery, and cops believe Tekashi watched from the street and recorded video.

There’s a screen grab from that video, which prosecutors think Tekashi gave to a 3rd party to post on the Internet. Also included … matching shots of a backpack that was stolen, and later found in Tekashi’s home during a Sept. raid. That raid also turned up an AR-15 rifle.

Also worth noting, that third party seems to be DJ Akademiks—the screen cap that TMZ obtained still has his watermark on it.

Tekashi69 is still in jail. His trial is set to start in September 2019.

