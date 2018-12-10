Mary J. Blige Brandishes Hot Iron In 1st Trailer For Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Mary J. Blige meanwhile plays a time-traveling assassin and will star opposite Ellen Paige, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, and John Magaro.

Let’s keep it 1000, as cool as the series seems it’s the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul catching bodies like a terminator that’s the main attraction here. Least for us it is.

Check out the trailer for The Umbrella Academy below and let us know if you’ll be binge-watching the series when it drops on February 15, 2019. More stills below, too.