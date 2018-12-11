White Australian Street Performer Called Protests Over Aboriginal Deaths Rude During Show

A white Australian street performer cursed out a group of people protesting the deaths of aboriginals in police custody for cutting into he performance time. Tanya George, a well-known busker in the country, called out the group who were gathered in support of Indigenous people for International Human Rights Day.

Ten Daily reports:

Footage of George arguing with attendees — which included the sister of Wayne ‘Fella’ Morrison, Latoya Aroha Rule — was captured by onlookers.

“Hey guys, I’ve got five more minutes and then I’m out of here,” she implored the group, who held placards with the faces of First Nations men and women found dead in police custody.

“I’m trying to make money here. I live on the streets and you’re f*cking s*it up for me, Jesus Christ,” she continued.

One frustrated attendee could be heard off-camera as she scolded George for her stance.

“You have this space every day! We can’t get half an hour to speak about human rights? For God’s sake. First come, first served!”

Other people joined in and called out the singer — who is described as “a proud representative of the LGBTQ community, a vegan and believer in gender equality” in her artist bio — by her name.

Aboriginal people fighting to save their friends and family from being murdered in prison at mind boggling rates. Tanya George: "I'm all for this stuff, but not if it fucks up my tips." How's THAT for privilege? pic.twitter.com/64Em7oilkS — Nathan Little (@mrnathanlittle) December 10, 2018

Tanya George telling the group of people protesting black deaths in custody including the sibling of Wayne Fella Morrison that she’s trying to make money. How could she stare into the eyes of black people who have been murdered by the state. pic.twitter.com/MZ020Hxcn6 — Tarneen (@Tarneen) December 10, 2018

While I was sharing about the death in custody of my brother Wayne on International Human Rights Day, busker Tanya George was filming us & stating that we were “harassing” her with our presence & interrupting her cash flow. When will Aboriginal lives matter? #BoycottTanyaGeorge — Latoya Aroha Hohepa (@latoya_aroha) December 10, 2018

George, 25, has since apologized for both cursing at the group and deleted an Instagram Live video where she called the protesters rude.

Hi my name is Tanya George and I want to sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart for my inexcusable and disrespectful behaviour yesterday in Bourke St Mall. First and foremost I would like to apologise… https://t.co/YisIjI3qPX — Tanya George (@tanyagmusic) December 11, 2018

—

Photo: Getty