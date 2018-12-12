Pras Of The Fugees Says Feds Targeting Him In Money Laundering Scheme Because He’s Black

Pras Michel of Fugees fame was named in a money laundering scheme involving wanted fugitive Jho Low, but he’s urging the public to not take the current news as true. According to him, Pras believes the Justice Department is singling him out because of the color of this skin.

TMZ reports:

Pras says he doesn’t know why the Dept. of Justice is putting him at the center of a scheme to help a Malaysian financier funnel millions into the country — but he’s got a hunch it’s due to his skin color.

We got the Fugees rapper at LAX where we asked him about this crazy new civil lawsuit filed by the U.S. DOJ. He’s accused of conspiring with Jho Low in 2017 to sneak tons of cash into U.S. bank accounts. Allegedly, Low’s intention was to bribe DOJ officials to influence a criminal probe into his alleged misuse of international dough.

The feds filed suit to recover some of those funds — but Pras is not listed as a defendant. He’s mentioned because of his business dealings with Low. The DOJ’s still investigating and says criminal charges against Low and/or Pras could be coming.

Complicated, right? That’s how Pras reacted to the allegations, but he did have one possible explanation for the suit … they’re pointing at him because he’s black. At least that’s the “vibe” he’s getting.

In all, Low is connected to other celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, who had to return the Oscar awarded to Marlon Brando to authorities after the Malaysian businessman gifted him with the trophy.

—

Photo: WENN