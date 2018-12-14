Nicki Minaj’s New Boyfriend Kenny “Zoo” Petty Was ‘Bout That Prison Life

Nicki Minaj’s new ex-convict boyfriend is still generating all the bad press. The Queen’s rapper’s new flame wasn’t exactly a model inmate while inside, allegedly.

TMZ got their hands on Kenny “Zoo” Petty’s disciplinary history and he’s not the dude to ask for his cornbread.

Kenneth Petty‘s inmate disciplinary history, obtained by TMZ, shows Nicki’s BF was written up 18 times from 2006 to 2013 while he was serving time for a manslaughter conviction in New York.

Some of Petty’s violations were major — he got slapped with 2 violent conduct violations in 2010 for threats and fighting. Before that, he also racked up another fighting violation, and 5 violations for disobeying a direct order.

He got off to a ROUGH start too … just one day after he entered the prison he got tagged for creating a disturbance.

There was also a 2009 incident where he was cited for 9 separate violations, and got 4 months in solitary as punishment. Mostly though … he lost phone, recreation and commissary privileges for bad behavior.

Nevertheless, the “Chun-Li” rapper believes Petty is a changed man.

Hey, love conquers all, right?