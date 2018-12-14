Designer Jerry Lorenzo Gets Buckets In ‘NBA 2K’ Air Fear of God Trailer [Video]

The highly-anticipated collaboration between Nike and Fear of God drops this weekend. To get the hypebeast even more thirsty for the kicks, designer Jerry Lorenzo dropped an NBA2K trailer featuring himself wearing the futuristic-looking sneakers while getting buckets.

With Drake’s track “Nonstop” as the soundtrack, Lorenzo shows off his 2K ball skills playing for the LeBron-led Los Angeles Lakers while wearing the highly coveted black colorway of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 sneakers and they look pretty good digitally. The trailer also features PJ Tucker a well-known fan of the brand who rocked the kicks in an NBA game and Josh Hart sporting the “Light Bone” colorway.

No word from the folks at 2K if the sneakers will officially be in the game but we are willing to bet a ridiculous amount of VC the kicks will be available. Why should Jerry and PJ be the only ones collecting ankles and making posters in the game while wearing the Nike Air Fear of God 1? You can see them in action in the video below.

Photo: Matteo Marchi / Getty