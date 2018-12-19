Questlove Shocks The Mess Out Of Snoop Dogg With This Fun Fact

Questlove and Snoop Dogg have been linked for nearly twenty-five years, a fun fact not even Snoop was aware of. The West Coast icon sat down with Questlove for the latest episode of his podcast and was shocked when The Roots frontman dropped some old school knowledge on him.

While talking about his rise to fame, Snoop told the story of when he first realized he was becoming a star—one of his favorite spots was showing Dr. Dre’s breakout hit “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” a lot of love. The song, featuring a young Snoop, happens to sample Questlove’s parents, a detail the rapper never knew.

Questlove’s parents, Arthur Lee Andrew Thompson and Jacqui Andrews, were a part of a group called Congress Alley and a sample from their 1973 song “Are You Looking” appears on Dre’s track. Snoop was shocked to find that out. Hear his response and listen to Questlove recall the moment he heard his parents on the radio in the snippet below.

